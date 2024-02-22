'200 days in jail, but Imran Khan still sticking to ideology'

PTI leader Musarrat Cheema has said that it has been 200 days since ex-premier Imran Khan was jailed.

In a message posted on platform X, she said it has been 200 days since Imran Khan was unjustly imprisoned, but despite enduring the hardships of the prison, he is still sticking to his ideology. "Every possible effort is being made to break Imran Khan, but he neither made any deal nor is he ready to back down from his goal," she added.

Meanwhile, in a message from jail a couple of days ago, Imran Khan said that the recent elections on February 8 were marred by the "mother of all riggings," both before and after the polls, Dawn reported.

Imran's sister, Aleema Khan, conveyed his message after meeting him at Adiala Jail, where he labelled the electoral process as the epicentre of widespread rigging.