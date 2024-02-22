'Barbarians at the gates': US evangelicals back Trump as their defender

As a casino-owning playboy who has been married three times and faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations over the years, Donald Trump is an unlikely role model for America's evangelical Christians.

But a huge number of these devoutly religious people believe not only that he is the best choice for president this November, but increasingly that he was chosen by God to save America from sliding into damnation.

Not a bad rep for a man who plays golf on Sundays.

And he'll have the ears of evangelicals on Thursday, when he addresses a group of religious broadcasters.