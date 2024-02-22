Civilians in Gaza in extreme peril while the world watches on: IASC

The humanitarian coordination forum of the UN has demanded Israel an immediate ceasefire to the ongoing onslaught on Palestinians. The forum also demanded the Israeli hostages held by Hamas to be released.

A statement by Principals of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) signed by WHO (World Health Organisation) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, among others, points out that tens of thousands of Palestinians – mostly women and children – have been killed and injured in the Gaza Strip following the brutal October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas. More than three quarters of the population have been forced from their homes, many multiple times, and face severe shortages of food, water, sanitation and healthcare – the basic necessities to survive.

The health system continues to be systematically degraded, with catastrophic consequences. As of 19 February, only 12 out of 36 hospitals with inpatient capacity are still functioning, and only partially. There have been more than 370 attacks on health care in Gaza since 7 October, the statement said.

Rafah, the latest destination for well over 1 million displaced, hungry and traumatized people crammed into a small sliver of land, has become another battleground in this brutal conflict. Further escalation of violence in this densely populated area would cause mass casualties. It could also deal a death blow to a humanitarian response that is already on its knees.