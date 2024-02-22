Nikki Haley hasn't yet won a GOP contest but she's vowing to keep fighting Trump

GREENVILLE: There are no wins on the horizon for Nikki Haley.

Those close to the former United Nations ambassador, the last major Republican candidate standing in Donald Trump's path to the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination, are privately bracing for a blowout loss in her home state's primary election in South Carolina on Saturday. And they cannot name a state where she is likely to beat Trump in the coming weeks.

But in an emotional address on Tuesday, Haley declared, "I refuse to quit."

And in an interview, she vowed to stay in the fight against Trump at least until after Super Tuesday's slate of more than a dozen contests on March 5 — even if she suffers a big loss in her home state Saturday.