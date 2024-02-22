Pakistan's EC completes probe into senior bureaucrat's poll rigging allegations in Rawalpindi

The ECP's inquiry committee, formed to investigate the allegations, completed its work within the stipulated period of three days and will submit its report to the election commission later in the day, The Dawn newspaper reported.

“The committee has recorded statements of the District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) of Rawalpindi division,” an official was quoted as saying.

The official said the DROs and ROs denied the former commissioner's allegations of rigging and the manipulation of results.

This comes amidst consistent allegations by the 71-year-old former prime minister Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party that government and ECP officials were involved in what the PTI founder called the “Mother of All Rigging.”

A coalition that could effectively keep Khan out of power was reached by PTI's arch-rivals almost two weeks after the controversial elections marred by rigging allegations.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) struck a power-sharing deal to form a coalition government led by ex-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Khan's party has rejected the attempts by the PML-N and the PPP to form a coalition government, warning that robbing its public endorsement by the "mandate thieves" will result in the worst political instability.

Independent candidates—a majority backed by the PTI party—won 93 National Assembly seats.

The PML-N won 75 seats, while the PPP came in third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has 17 seats.

To form a government, a party must win 133 out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly.