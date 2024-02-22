PTI-backed independents join Sunni Ittehad Council: Report

Almost all jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed winning independent candidates of national and provincial assemblies submitted affidavits to the Election Commission on Wednesday, officially joining the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), the Dawn has reported.

On Monday, PTI had said that the party-backed independent candidates, who won the February 8 elections, will join the right-wing Sunni Ittehad Council, according to a report.

As many as 89 MNAs, 85 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 106 members of the Punjab Assembly and nine members of the Sindh Assembly have submitted their affidavits.

The submission of affidavits proves the PTI’s claim that it had managed to win 93 NA seats, as three party leaders did not submit affidavits, including Omar Ayub Khan, Barrister Gohar Khan and Ali Amin Gandapur, while the notification of one candidate, Dawar Kundi, was yet to be issued by the ECP.

Meanwhile, the PTI has alleged that the PML-N and PPP are going to form the government with a stolen mandate and the nation would not accept the “PDM 2.0”.

A party spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Dawn that a group “rejected by the nation” had gathered once again to stage a “drama” of PDM 2.0 in the country, which was unacceptable and intolerable.