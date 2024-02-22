Three bridges blown up in Myanmar's Sittwe, rebel group alleges junta did it to prevent their entry

NEW DELHI: Myanmar rebel group, the Arakan Army, has alleged that the ruling junta, known as the State Administrative Council (SAC), blew up the main bridge at the entrance to Sittwe as well as two other bridges to deter them from entering the town.

"The SAC controls Sittwe where India has constructed a port and they blasted the main bridge entrance to prevent us from entering the town. All family members of the military commanders and high ranking state administration officials were shifted to Yangon and Thandway by ships, since last week. Sittwe is now in a battle zone, forces from both sides have been taking positions very closely so anything can happen," a spokesman of the Arakan Army told The New Indian Express.

The Amyint Kyun bridge (at the entrance of Sittwe) was blasted on February 12 and the Ma-ei and Kyaukkyi Pauk bridges between Taunggup and Kyaikphyu were blasted on February 16 and 17 by the junta, alleged the Arakan Army.