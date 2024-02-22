Three bridges blown up in Myanmar's Sittwe, rebel group alleges junta did it to prevent their entry

NEW DELHI: Myanmar rebel group, the Arakan Army, has alleged that the ruling junta, known as the State Administrative Council (SAC), blew up the main bridge at the entrance to Sittwe as well as two other bridges to deter them from entering the town.
"The SAC controls Sittwe where India has constructed a port and they blasted the main bridge entrance to prevent us from entering the town. All family members of the military commanders and high ranking state administration officials were shifted to Yangon and Thandway by ships, since last week. Sittwe is now in a battle zone, forces from both sides have been taking positions very closely so anything can happen," a spokesman of the Arakan Army told The New Indian Express.
The Amyint Kyun bridge (at the entrance of Sittwe) was blasted on February 12 and the Ma-ei and Kyaukkyi Pauk bridges between Taunggup and Kyaikphyu were blasted on February 16 and 17 by the junta, alleged the Arakan Army.
India has developed a port in Sittwe, which is safe as of now. It may be recalled that a week back an Arakan Army spokesman had told The New Indian Express that India’s most ambitious project in Myanmar – the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project – would be safe if they were in control. However, the situation in Sittwe is getting out of control as the fighting between the junta and the Arakan Army has intensified.
Meanwhile, an Indian Army delegation visited Myanmar on Wednesday led by Lieutenant General Harjeet Singh Sahi of Headquarters of 3 Corps of Indian Army. They were received by SAC Vice Senior General Soe Win. The Indian delegation was accompanied by Defence Attache Colonel Jaswinder Singh Gill. Also present in the meeting was Myanmar’s Commander of the North West Command Major General Than Htaik.
"The two officers discussed relations between Myanmar and India and about furthering armed forces cooperation. They also spoke about cooperating to bring about peace, stability and development of border regions between the two countries," said a source.