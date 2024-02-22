Trump faces warning signs that his fundraising prowess may have limits in 2024 campaign

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump's legendary ability to raise massive sums of political cash may be on a collision course with a new and unpleasant reality.

Campaign finance reports released this week flashed bright warning lights, showing two key committees in his political operation raised an anemic $13.8 million in January while collectively spending more than they took in. A major driver of those costs was millions of dollars in legal fees from Trump's myriad of court cases.

The latest numbers offer only a partial snapshot of the Trump operation's finances because other branches won't have to disclose their numbers until April. But Trump's diminished cashflow presents an alarming picture of the overwhelming favorite to be the GOP's presidential nominee, particularly to would-be donors who aren't eager to subsidize Trump's legal challenges.