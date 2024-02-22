X services disrupted for sixth day in Pakistan

Services of social media site X (formerly Twitter) remain disrupted for the sixth day in Pakistan, Dawn reports.

Services of social media site X (formerly Twitter) remain disrupted for the sixth day. Dawn.com staffers were unable to access the platform without using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), the report said.

The United States on Wednesday, according to Geo News, called on Islamabad to “respect freedom of expression and restore access to any social media” platforms including X — formerly known as Twitter.

“...We continue to call on Pakistan to respect freedom of expression and restore access to any social media that has been restricted, including Twitter, I think now known as X,” said State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller in a press briefing to a question about disruptions on social media in Pakistan.

The spokesperson, according to Geo News report, added that Washington has and will continue to “emphasise the importance of respecting these fundamental freedoms during our engagements with Pakistani officials”. He also shared that Washington had communicated its position to Islamabad through official channels.