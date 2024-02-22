Yulia Navalnaya once avoided the limelight. Now she's Russia’s newest opposition leader

LONDON: Yulia Navalnaya used to avoid the cameras, staying in the background while her husband, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, rose to become President Vladimir Putin’s greatest foe.

But following his death in prison last week, she stepped onto a stage normally reserved for senior politicians in Munich and vowed that Putin and his allies would be brought to justice over his death. Later she solemnly vowed: “I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny.”

It was an ambitious statement from a woman who once said in an interview with the Russian edition of Harper's Bazaar that her “key task” was caring for the couple's children and home.

Yulia Navalnaya’s new job will be leading the Russian opposition through one of the darkest and most turbulent times in its history.

The opposition is fractured, and Navalny's death dealt it a serious blow. The question now is whether Navalnaya can rally her husband's troops and work with other opposition groups to mount any kind of successful challenge to Putin, who is on a path to serve another six years in the Kremlin after the presidential election in March.

Putin has increasingly cracked down on freedom of speech and smothered dissent within Russia, jailing opponents and critics.

Navalnaya has experience standing up to Putin. She and Navalny were married for more than 20 years, and she was at his side as he helped lead the biggest protests in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union and through subsequent jail sentences.

She has accused Putin of killing her husband — a suggestion Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed as “unfounded” and “insolent.”

The risk to Navalny's life had been “discussed extensively” with his wife and close team ahead of his 2021 return to Russia from Germany, where he received treatment for poisoning with a nerve agent, said Vladimir Ashurkov, a longtime friend of the Navalnys and a co-founder of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation.