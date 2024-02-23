18 Indian fishermen freed by Sri Lanka court

COLOMBO: Eighteen Indian fishermen who were held for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters earlier this month have been released, officials said on Friday.

The fishermen were arrested on February 7 off the coast of the Delft islet in Jaffna in northern Sri Lanka.

The magistrate in Jaffna while freeing the 18 fishermen on Thursday also ordered six months imprisonment for two drivers of the boats used for illegal fishing.

The boats were ordered to be confiscated.

The fishermen had pleaded guilty when they were produced in court.