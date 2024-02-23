Biden administration impose sanctions, but online fundraisers for violent West Bank settlers raise thousands

JERUSALEM: When the Biden administration imposed sanctions this month against Israeli settler Yinon Levi for allegedly assaulting Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank, his supporters quickly sprang into action.

Within days, an online fundraiser collected over $140,000 for Levi and his unauthorized settler outpost from over 3,000 donors worldwide. Now, those contributions may be putting donors, crowdfunding sites and the financial services firms that process the payments at risk of penalties for violating the US sanctions.

“It’s not even a close call,” said Britt Mosman, a former attorney at the Office of Foreign Assets Control, the US government agency that enforces sanctions.

She said any American who donates money to a sanctioned person or group puts themselves at risk. “It is a pretty straightforward application of the sanctions prohibitions,” she said.

Levi is among seven hard-line settlers targeted this month by the US and Britain for alleged attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank. The sanctions prevent them from accessing the US financial system and expose them to an asset freeze, as well as travel and visa bans in the UK Israeli banks froze the settlers’ personal bank accounts in response.

In Levi’s case, funds from the crowdsourcing campaign, raised on the Israeli website Givechak, were collected by a nonprofit under the auspices of the Israeli settler council in the area.

“A few days ago, Yinon Levi’s accounts were confiscated in a scandalous decision,” read a note on the fundraising page before it was taken down. “All donations will go to the further development of the farm and the land of Israel.”

Sanctions experts say the order applies to US citizens and companies involved in the campaigns — and gives the US government authority to blacklist Israeli entities allowing US citizens or companies to violate sanctions. The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network also alerted US financial institutions against doing business with groups that support or have previously supported settler violence in the West Bank.

Two crowdfunding pages for sanctioned settlers have now been taken down.