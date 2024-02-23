Ghost town in Israel's far north as spectre of war against Hezbollah in Lebanon looms

Kiryat Shmona, Israel: Kiryat Shmona, in the hills of Israel's far north, is virtually empty, with few shops open and mostly military traffic on the roads to and from bases up the valley near the Lebanese border.

On the streets, cats seem to outnumber pedestrians but down a deserted lane a handful of call centre workers at a telecoms firm are gathered at the open windows of their office kitchen.

Coffees and mobile telephones in hand, they peer out, as if looking for signs of life.

"I've never seen Kiryat Shmona like this," said Hosam Willie, a technical support team leader at the firm. "It's like a ghost town," he told AFP.

"It reminds me of Covid times. But at least then you saw people walking outside or on their balconies. Now there's nobody."

Since Hamas's deadly attack on southern Israel on October 7, the country's focus has firmly been on its war with the Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

At least 29,514 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israel's retaliatory military offensive on Gaza, aimed at destroying Hamas, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

But more than 200 kilometres (130 miles) to the north, the Israeli military is steadily preparing itself in case of war with Hamas's Iran-backed ally Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Cross-border rocket attacks and retaliatory air strikes have become an almost daily occurrence for more than four months.

Six civilians have been killed on the Israeli side of the border, according to the military. In Lebanon, 44 civilians have been killed, according to an AFP tally.

The deadly exchanges have prompted most people in communities on both sides of the heavily fortified border to leave.