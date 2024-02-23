GPS war: Israel's battle to keep drones flying and enemies baffled

TEL AVIV: Omer Sharar had just received the first delivery of his new GPS anti-jamming technology when Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct 7.

Since then, he and his team at InfiniDome, a start-up based in Caesarea, north of Tel Aviv, have been working around the clock to prevent the Israeli army's mini-drones from being intercepted by cheap and simple jamming in Gaza.

Israel—one of the world's main exporters of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—has for years waged a drone war along its borders, allowing it to monitor or target its enemies remotely with large, sophisticated airborne platforms.

During the war in Gaza, however, much smaller and cheaper drones, operated in far higher numbers, have come to the fore.

In recent years, Hamas has developed its own arsenal of low-cost mini-drones equipped with explosive charges.

On October 7, the militants put these devices to use, evading detection and interception to drop bomblets on military observation posts along the security barrier around the Gaza Strip as part of their unprecedented attack that triggered the war with Israel.

While Israel continues to use larger UAVs to observe the besieged Palestinian territory, with artificial intelligence suggesting targets to soldiers on the ground, its troops have also been supplied with mini surveillance drones.

These fly at very low altitude and are capable of entering buildings and tunnels to determine whether they are safe for soldiers.