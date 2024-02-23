International community turning blind eye to 'genocide' in Gaza: Priyanka Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra strongly condemned Israeli actions -- without naming Israel -- in the Gaza Strip, saying that the "genocide" has set a "horrendous precedent" and will go down as a "great shame" in the history of the human race.

In a social media post, the Congress general secretary cited the incidents of bombing on hospitals and alleged cases of torture against doctors in Gaza. She also raised concern over funding and arms being provided to the "oppressive regime" in Israel.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which started after the October 7 attacks, has created rampages in the Gaza Strip, leading to a "humanitarian crisis" in the enclave.

Taking to social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "What the international community has allowed in Gaza will go down in history not only as a great shame for the whole of humanity, but as a turning point for the human race."

She said that the world is 'blind' to the "genocide" being carried out in the Gaza Strip and no one is stepping in even when an 'entire nation' is "begging for help".

"Being blind to genocide as it is carried out with impunity, turning our backs to the merciless slaughter of thousands of innocent children, refusing to step in while an entire nation starves and begs for help, while hospitals are bombed, doctors tortured and humiliated, and patients allowed to die, enabling an oppressive regime by offering its ships our ports, fueling its inhumane rampage by providing it with more and more funding and arms - all this has now set a horrendous precedent," she further stated.