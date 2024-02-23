Junta blows up bridges to block rebel advance in Myanmar

NEW DELHI: The ethnic war in Myanmar’s Sittwe, where India constructed a port, escalated last week with the military allegedly blasting three bridges connecting the town. The bridges were part of the national infrastructure built by Myanmar itself.

Sittwe is under the control of the State Administrative Council (SAC), which is the junta. The Arakan Army, the rebel group, claimed the military blew up three bridges between February 12 and 17, including the main bridge that leads to Sittwe, to block their entry.

“SAC controls Sittwe and blasted the main bridge to prevent us from entering the town. All family members of the military commanders and high ranking state administration officials were shifted to Yangon and Thandway by ships, since last week. Sittwe is now in a battle zone. Forces from both sides have taken positions very close to Sittwe, so anything can happen,’’ said a spokesperson of the Arakan Army.

India developed a port in Sittwe, which is safe as of now. A week ago, the Arakan Army had told TNIE that India’s most ambitious project in Myanmar — the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Project — would be safe if they were in control. However, the situation in Sittwe is fluid.

Meanwhile, an Indian army delegation led by Lieutenant General Harjeet Singh Sahi of 3 Corps visited Myanmar’s Capital Nay Pyi Taw on Wednesday. They were received by SAC Vice Senior General Soe Win. The Indian delegation was accompanied by Defence Attache Colonel Jaswinder Singh Gill. Both sides discussed bilateral cooperation.