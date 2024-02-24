Ally of late Kremlin critic Navalny says authorities threaten to bury him on prison grounds

An ally of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Friday that Russian authorities have given his mother a deadline to agree to forgo a public funeral or else they’ll bury him on prison grounds.

Investigators gave Lyudmila Navalnaya three hours to accept a proposal for a private funeral outside the public eye, Navalny’s close associate Ivan Zhdanov said on social media, another twist in the almost week-long standoff with the authorities to retrieve the politician’s body.

Navalnaya is refusing to continue negotiations and demanding that authorities follow the law and hand over the body within 48 hours of determining the cause of death, which would be on Saturday, Zhdanov said. She also has filed a complaint accusing authorities of desecrating the body, he said.

“She insists that the authorities allow a funeral and a memorial service to be held according to traditions,” Zhdanov said.

Navalny, 47, Russia’s most well-known opposition politician, unexpectedly died on Feb. 16 in an Arctic penal colony, prompting hundreds of Russians across the country to stream to impromptu memorials with flowers and candles. The Russian authorities have detained scores of people as they seek to suppress any major outpouring of sympathy for President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe before the presidential election he is almost certain to win.

Navalny’s mother and lawyers have been trying to retrieve his body since late last week — drawing support in those efforts from prominent Russians.

Lyudmila Navalnaya said Thursday that investigators allowed her to see her son’s body in the morgue in the Arctic city of Salekhard. She said she repeated her demand to have Navalny’s body returned to her and protested what she described as authorities trying to force her to agree to a secret burial. “They want it to do it secretly without a mourning ceremony,” she said.