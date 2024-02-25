NEW DELHI: Artificial intelligence-generated propaganda is almost as effective and persuasive as real propaganda, a team of researchers have found after a study involving more than 8,000 US adults.

They also warned that propagandists could use artificial intelligence (AI) to expose citizens to many articles, thereby increasing the volume of propaganda and making them harder to detect.

For the study, researchers at the Stanford University and the Georgetown University in the US identified six English language articles, which, according to investigative journalists and the research community, likely originated from Iranian or Russian state-aligned covert propaganda campaigns.

The researchers explained that these articles made claims about US foreign relations, such as the false claim that Saudi Arabia committed to help fund the US-Mexico border wall or that the US fabricated reports showing that the Syrian government had used chemical weapons.

For each of these articles, the research team fed one or two sentences from the original propaganda to GPT-3, the large language model known to power ChatGPT.

These models, trained on textual data, can process and respond in natural language that humans use for communication.