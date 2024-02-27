Most UN members demand Taliban rescind decrees seriously oppressing women and girls

The Taliban have not been recognized by any country, and the U.N. envoy for Afghanistan last year warned the de facto rulers that international recognition as the country's legitimate government will remain "nearly impossible" unless they lift the restrictions on women.

The 11 council nations supporting the statement -- Ecuador, France, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, South Korea, Switzerland, United Kingdom and United States – underscored that there can only be sustainable peace in Afghanistan if its political process is inclusive and the human rights of all Afghans are respected including women and girls.

Four Security Council nations didn't sign on to the statement – Russia, China, Mozambique and Algeria.

Secretary-General Guterres told reporters in Doha that among participants — also including representatives of the European Union, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization — there was "total consensus" on requirements for Afghanistan to be integrated into the international community.

To reach this "endgame," he said, Afghanistan must not be "the hotbed of terrorist activities that impact other countries," its institutions must include diverse groups including Uzbeks, Tajiks, Pashtuns and Hazaras, and human rights must be respected especially the rights of women and girls.

Guterres said to a certain extent there is currently "a kind of situation of the chicken and the egg."