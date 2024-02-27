Police find bodies of Australian couple allegedly killed by jilted police lover

MELBOURNE: Australian police on Tuesday found the bodies of a couple hours after the jilted police officer lover who allegedly shot them dead told investigators where to look, officials said, hidden under rocks and debris on a rural property.

The remains of former television reporter Jesse Baird, 26, and his flight attendant partner Luke Davies, 29, were found in the same surfboard bags that police allege the killer used to carry the bodies from Baird's Sydney home last week, New South Wales Police Force Detective Superintendent Daniel Doherty said.

The bodies were found at a property near Bungonia, a town 200 kilometers (124 miles) southwest of Sydney, only 20 minutes drive from another property where police divers had spent days scouring waterways.

The breakthrough came when the suspect spoke to detectives on Tuesday and told them where to look.

Police arrested Senior-Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon, who dated Baird until late last year, on Friday and charged him with murdering the couple, but he had previously refused to answer police questions.

Police suspect Lamarre-Condon first dumped the bodies on Wednesday at the property that officers later searched. But fearing that a traveling companion might reveal where they went, he returned alone on Thursday to move the bodies. Police say the acquaintance, who has not been named, was unaware they were transporting bodies and was not an accomplice.

Detective Sergeant Sasha Pinazza, who is in charge of the investigation, said the search ended Monday without finding any clue to the bodies' location.

“I am exhausted. I barely have eaten or slept. We went home last night extremely deflated, but it’s not in our nature to give up,” Pinazza told reporters.

“So we rallied again this morning and have come upon a wonderful result for the families,” she added.

The allegation that a police officer committed a murder using his service pistol has shocked the nation and prompted Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras organizers to ask police late on Monday not to march at their annual parade this weekend.