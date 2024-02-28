Jihadist attacks displace tens of thousands in Mozambique

NAMAPA, MOZAMBIQUE: Mozambique's government confirmed Tuesday that tens of thousands have been driven from their homes by a wave of jihadist attacks in the restive north, but rejected calls for a state of emergency.

"We are talking about 67,321 displaced people," government spokesman Filimao Suaze told a press conference in the capital Maputo, describing the situation in Cabo Delgado province.

This figure, he said, "Corresponds to 14,270 families who are therefore considered to have arrived in the province of Nampula and... other places."

But Suaze said the government did not "believe that the conditions for declaring a state of emergency... in Cabo Delgado have yet been created."

Fresh unrest broke out in northern Mozambique two weeks ago, according to local reports and figures for displaced people from the UN migration agency IOM.

"The sounds of gunshots woke us up, they began to chase people, we watched as they cut off the men's heads with machetes, and we ran away with the little we had," Josefina Gabriele told AFP, adding, "those terrorists are evil".