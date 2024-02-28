Zelenskyy will co-host summit in Albania seeking more war support from southeastern Europe

TIRANA: Ukraine's president will co-host a summit with Albania's government on Wednesday that is meant to encourage further support for Kyiv by southeastern European countries, as signs of fatigue grow two years after Russia's full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived before midnight Tuesday on the latest stop in an international tour that saw him in Saudi Arabia earlier Tuesday to push for a peace plan and the return of prisoners of war from Russia.

Zelenskyy on Wednesday called Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama "Ukraine's unwavering friend" in a message on X, formerly Twitter, adding the two would "discuss defense and political cooperation, support for the Peace Formula, and security agreements."

"I will propose supporting Ukraine's efforts to achieve just and lasting peace, as well as organizing the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland," he said, referring to the summit.

Zelenskyy is accompanied by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Rama wrote on Facebook that he was proud to welcome Zelenskyy for "a solidarity meeting and to further the commitment of our democracies against Russian aggression."

Securing further support is key to Ukraine's leader while his country faces battlefield challenges. Zelenskyy on Sunday announced that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in action since Russia's invasion — the first time that Kyiv had confirmed the number of its losses.