Hamas health ministry says more than 60 killed in Gaza strikes

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry reported early Monday that more than 60 Palestinians were killed in Israeli military strikes across the territory overnight.

It said dozens of people were also wounded in what the militant group's media office described as "intense" Israeli strikes and artillery bombardments across the Gaza Strip.

The strikes hit the southern cities of Khan Yunis and Rafah, as well as areas around Gaza City, the media office said.

It said two hospitals, a girls' school and "dozens" of homes were among the targets.

Hospitals, protected under international humanitarian law, have been hit repeatedly by Israeli strikes in Gaza since the war erupted.

The Israeli military accuses Hamas of having tunnels under hospitals and using them as command centres, as well as exploiting civilian infrastructure in general to shield its activities -- a charge the Islamist group denies.

The war in Gaza began when Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7, resulting in about 1,140 deaths in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

The militants also seized about 250 hostages, 132 of whom Israel says remain in Gaza, including at least 25 believed to have been killed.

Israel vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation and launched a relentless military campaign that has killed at least 23,968 people in the Palestinian territory, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.