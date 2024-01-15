Jaishankar holds 'productive' discussion with Iranian urban development minister in Tehran

Located in Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India and Iran to boost connectivity and trade ties.

India has been pushing for the Chabahar port project to boost regional trade, especially for its connectivity to Afghanistan.

At a connectivity conference in Tashkent in 2021, Jaishankar projected the Chabahar port as a key regional transit hub, including to Afghanistan.

The Chabahar port is also seen as a key hub for the INSTC project.

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) is a 7,200-km-long multi-mode transport project for moving freight among India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.

During his two-day visit, Jaishankar will meet his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and discuss with him a range of key issues including the unfolding security situation in the Red Sea.

The two ministers will deliberate on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Jaishankar and Amir-Abdollahian are also likely to deliberate on boosting regional connectivity through the Chabahar port.

Jaishankar's planned visit to Tehran comes against the backdrop of growing global concerns over Houthi militants targeting merchant vessels in the Red Sea amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The US and the UK have launched air strikes targeting the Houthi positions in Yemen.