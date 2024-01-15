Palestinians will govern Gaza after war: Israel defence minister

TEL AVIV: Palestinians will govern the Gaza Strip after the war with Israel ends, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday.

"Palestinians live in Gaza and therefore Palestinians will govern it in the future. The future Gaza government must grow out of the Gaza Strip," Gallant said at a press conference.

"At the end of the war there won't be a military threat from Gaza. Hamas won't be able to rule and function as a military force in the Gaza Strip."

He said the future government would be a "civilian alternative" but insisted that Israeli forces would have the "freedom of operation" in a way aimed at protecting Israeli citizens.