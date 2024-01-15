US downs missile fired from Yemen at American warship: Military

The US military said Sunday its forces shot down a cruise missile fired at an American destroyer warship from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

The attack appears to be the first against a US destroyer amid a growing number of missile and drone strikes or attempted strikes by the Houthis, on what they deem Israeli-linked shipping on the key Red Sea trade route.

"On January 14 at approximately 4:45 p.m. (Sanaa time) an anti-ship cruise missile was fired from Iranian-backed Houthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon (DDG 58), which was operating in the Southern Red Sea," the United States Central Command said in a statement.

"The missile was shot down in the vicinity of the coast of Hodeida by US fighter aircraft," according to CENTCOM. "There were no injuries or damage reported."

The Houthis have said they are acting in solidarity with Gaza, where Hamas militants have been battling Israel for more than three months.