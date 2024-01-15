Houthi missile hits US-owned ship off Yemen: US military

DUBAI: Yemen's Houthi rebels hit a US-owned cargo vessel with a missile on Monday, the US military said, heightening fears for the volatile region after repeated attacks on shipping triggered American and British strikes.

After the Western strikes against rebel targets last Friday, the Houthis said they would not be deterred and declared that US and British interests were "legitimate targets".

The Marshall Islands-flagged Gibraltar Eagle suffered a fire on board but no casualties and remained seaworthy, the US Central Command said, after the latest attack in recent days.

"Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and struck the M/V Gibraltar Eagle," it posted on X.

"The ship has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey," added CENTCOM, which directs US military operations in the region.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree later said the rebels "carried out a military operation targeting an American ship" in the Gulf of Aden using "a certain number of appropriate naval missiles".

A Houthi military and a Yemeni government source had told AFP that the insurgents fired three missiles on Monday.

An anti-ship ballistic missile launched earlier towards shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea failed in flight and crashed on land, CENTCOM said.

The incident in the Gulf of Aden, south of the Red Sea, comes a day after a Houthi cruise missile targeting a US destroyer was shot down by US warplanes.

It also follows Friday's attack by the United States and Britain on scores of sites in rebel-held Yemen.

Attacks by and against the Houthis, part of the "axis of resistance" of Iran-aligned groups, have raised concerns about violence spreading in the region from the Gaza war.

The Houthi say their attacks on Red Sea shipping are in solidarity with Gaza, where Iran-backed Hamas militants have been at war with Israel for more than three months.

Around 12 percent of global trade normally passes through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, the Red Sea's entrance between southwest Yemen and Djibouti, but the rebel attacks have affected trade flows.