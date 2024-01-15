WEF 2024: As billionaires gather at Davos, it’s worth examining what’s become of their dreams

John Quiggin, The University of Queensland

Gathering for their annual World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland this week, the world’s business and political elite will be digesting some unpleasant reading courtesy of the aid agency Oxfam International.

Oxfam’s annual report on global inequality released this morning shows the wealth of the world’s five richest billionaires has more than doubled since the start of the decade, while 60% of humanity has grown poorer.

Among the findings of the report entitled Inequality Inc are that

billionaires own US$3 trillion more than they did three years ago, meaning their wealth has grown at three times the rate of inflation

even in Australia, the wealth of billionaires has climbed 70%

five billion other people can’t afford what they could three years ago

Progress in Africa, which seemed promising for much of this century, has stalled since COVID.

And large parts of the populations in wealthy countries, feeling left behind, have been lured by the appeal of rightwing populism – ironically, largely promoted by billionaires and their advocates.