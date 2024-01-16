48 prisoners escape from Ecuadorian jail amid wave of violence

QUITO: At least 48 inmates escaped from a prison in the northern city of Esmeraldas in Ecuador amid the "internal armed conflict" in the country declared on January 8.

The escape was "evidenced" on Sunday when the national police and the armed forces carried out a search operation in the prison, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Service of Integral Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) as saying on Monday.

The SNAI also noted that five prisoners were "recaptured".

The Sunday operation in the Esmeraldas prison was part of simultaneous interventions of the public forces in all the prisons of the country.

This was aimed at regaining control after riots broke out in several prisons last week.

Riots erupted on January 8 in several prisons after authorities confirmed the escape of a drug trafficking kingpin from a jail in the southwestern coastal city of Guayaquil.