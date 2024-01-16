China blasts Philippines president for congratulating Taiwan election winner

BEIJING: China’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Philippine ambassador Tuesday and denounced President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s congratulatory message to the winner of Taiwan’s presidential election, Lai Ching-te.

Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters that Marcos’s remarks “seriously violated the political commitments made by the Philippines to China and rudely interfered in China’s internal affairs.”

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be recovered by force if necessary, and angrily condemns statements that appear to confer legitimacy on the island's government.

“We would like to sternly tell the Philippines not to play with fire on the Taiwan issue ... (and) immediately stop making wrong words and deeds on Taiwan-related issues, and stop sending any wrong signals to Taiwan independence and separatist forces,” Mao said.