Republican caucuses: Trump wins Iowa's leadoff voting contest

Donald Trump has won Iowa's leadoff presidential caucuses.

The former president's victory on Monday night gives him a strong start in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination as the contest moves to New Hampshire.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are Trump's most prominent primary rivals. They are aiming for a second-place finish in Iowa that would give them at least some momentum heading into future races.

AP declared Trump the winner of the Iowa caucuses based on an analysis of early returns as well as results of AP VoteCast, a survey of voters who planned to caucus on Monday night. Both showed Trump with an insurmountable lead.

The Iowa caucuses, which are the opening contest in the months-long Republican presidential primary process, began at 8 pm EST.

The majority of Iowa Republicans believe in the need to “Make America Great Again,” a sign of how Donald Trump and his political movement have transformed a state party that denied him a victory eight years ago.

AP VoteCast found that nearly all those participating in the nation’s first presidential contest want significant change in how the country is run, if not a total upheaval. About 6 in 10 identify as supporters of the movement that Trump jumpstarted in his winning 2016 campaign and the former president has nurtured further in his 2024 run for the White House.

The findings from AP VoteCast suggest that Trump is in a strong position as the caucuses began. He shows significant strength among urban, small town and rural communities. Trump also performs well with evangelical Christians and those without a college degree. One relative weakness for Trump comes in the suburbs, where only about 4 in 10 support him.

AP VoteCast is a survey of more than 1,500 voters who said they planned to take part in the caucuses. The survey is conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

While Trump projects confidence, his onetime chief rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is fighting for his political survival in a make-or-break race for second place. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, the only woman in the race, stands in DeSantis’ way. The two have competed aggressively in recent weeks to emerge as the clear alternative to the former president, who has alienated many Americans and could end up being a convicted felon by year’s end.

“With our situation in this country right now, to me, the only candidate is Trump. ... He won’t back down,” said 71-year-old Vicki Cannon, of Ankeny, as she waited Monday to hear Donald Trump Jr. campaign on his father’s behalf. “I just feel the only one that can get us out — I’m just sad it’s only going to be for four years — is Trump. Even if people don’t like him because of the way he talks sometimes, you know, he was a good president.”

On the issues, those voting Monday have a greater desire to focus on cultural matters like immigration than the health of the U.S. economy, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 1,500 people who said they planned to take part in Monday’s caucuses in Iowa.

Their message to GOP candidates in this first presidential contest is clear: About 9 in 10 want an upheaval or substantial change in how the U.S. government operates. Many expressed skepticism about the government’s legal system and the integrity of American elections, evidence of the sway that Trump still holds on a sizable share of the Republican Party.

Polls suggest Trump entered Monday with a massive lead in Iowa as Haley and DeSantis dueled for a distant second.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are also on the ballot in Iowa, as is former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who suspended his campaign last week.

With the coldest temperatures in caucus history and dangerous travel conditions in virtually every corner of the state, the campaigns are bracing for a low-turnout contest that will test the strength of their support and their organizational muscle. The final result will serve as a powerful signal for the rest of the nomination fight to determine who will face Democratic President Joe Biden in the November general election.

After Iowa, the Republican primary shifts to New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina over the coming weeks before moving into the rest of the country this spring. The ultimate nominee won’t be confirmed until the party’s national convention in July, but with big wins in the opening contests, Trump will be difficult to stop.

Trump’s political strength heading into the Iowa caucuses, which come 426 days after he launched his 2024 campaign, tells a remarkable story of a Republican Party unwilling or unable to move on from him. He lost to Biden in 2020 after fueling near-constant chaos while in the White House, culminating with his supporters carrying out a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. In total, he faces 91 felony charges across four criminal cases, including two indictments for his efforts to overturn the election and a third indictment for keeping classified documents in his Florida home.

In recent weeks, Trump has increasingly echoed authoritarian leaders and framed his campaign as one of retribution. He has spoken openly about using the power of government to pursue his political enemies. He has repeatedly harnessed rhetoric once used by Adolf Hitler to argue that immigrants entering the U.S. illegally are “poisoning the blood of our country.” And he recently shared a word cloud last week to his social media account highlighting “revenge,” “power” and “dictatorship.”

Trump’s top surrogates played up the stakes Monday.

“I truly believe that God has placed each and every one of us here at this moment, for this moment to save this country,” Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake told Trump supporters in Fort Dodge.

The final Des Moines Register/NBC News poll before the caucuses found Trump maintaining a formidable lead, supported by nearly half of likely caucusgoers, compared with 20% for Haley and 16% for DeSantis, who are in a close battle for second. Trump is also viewed more favorably than the other top contenders by likely caucusgoers, at 69% compared with 58% for DeSantis and 48% for Haley.