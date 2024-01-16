Japan to double emergency funds after New Year's Day quake

TOKYO, JAPAN: Japan plans to double a fund used for disaster relief and other contingencies to $6.8 billion after a devastating New Year's Day earthquake, the government said Tuesday, as snow worsened conditions for survivors.

The 7.5-magnitude quake and powerful aftershocks killed at least 222 people in central Japan, laying waste to houses and infrastructure.

In the Ishikawa region on the Sea of Japan coast, about 16,700 people were still stuck in limbo in shelters, many without running water.

"Uninterrupted support is necessary for the reconstruction and recovery of the disaster-hit areas," Hiroshi Moriya, deputy chief cabinet secretary, told reporters.