US military says seized Iranian-made missile parts enroute to Houthi rebels

The US military said Tuesday it seized Iranian-made missile parts en route to Houthi rebels from a boat in the Arabian Sea, the first such operation since the start of Houthi attacks against commercial ships last year.

The parts, which were seized in a Navy SEAL operation Thursday in international waters near the coast of Somalia, consisted of both "Iranian-made ballistic missile and cruise missiles components," US Central Command said in a statement on X.

The statement revealed that two SEALS already reported as lost at sea were involved in the mission, with "an exhaustive search" still underway, according to US Central Command chief Michael Kurilla.