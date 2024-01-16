US says Nauru switching ties from Taiwan to China 'disappointing'

TAIPEI: The United States has expressed disappointment in tiny Pacific nation Nauru for swapping its diplomatic ties with Taiwan for relations with China, while a de-facto US envoy to Taipei criticized the microstate's "distorted" rationale.

Self-ruled Taiwan held a crucial poll Saturday, with voters electing pro-sovereignty candidate Lai Ching-te as the island's next president.

China -- which considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to seize it -- regards Lai as a dangerous "separatist" and warned that his election would bring "war and decline" to the island.

In a post-election blow to Taiwan, Nauru unexpectedly announced on Monday that it would no longer recognize Taiwan "as a separate country" but "rather as an inalienable part of China's territory."

In severing diplomatic ties with Taipei and establishing them with Beijing, Nauru left Taiwan with just 12 nations around the world that formally recognize it.

"While the Government of Nauru's action on January 15 to sever its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan is a sovereign decision, it is nonetheless a disappointing one," the State Department said.

"Taiwan is a reliable, like-minded, and democratic partner. The PRC often makes promises in exchange for diplomatic relations that ultimately remain unfulfilled," it said, referring to China by its official acronym.

Nauru -- population 12,500 -- is one of the world's smallest countries and lies about 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) northeast of Sydney.

In making its decision, Nauru cited United Nations Resolution 2758, which recognizes the PRC as a representative of China in the global body.