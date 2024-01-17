Pakistan downgrades its diplomatic relations with Iran

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has downgraded its diplomatic relations with Iran, after Iran targeted and attacked militant targets in Balochistan. Pakistan has recalled its Ambassador in Tehran and asked Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently in Iran not to return to Pakistan. This marks the second neighboring country, after India, with which Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties.

"Pakistan has decided to recall its Ambassador from Iran and suspend all high-level visits ongoing or planned between the two countries following the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Tehran," according to the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

Pakistan has claimed that two children died during these attacks and three were injured.

"The attack was unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s soverignity by Iran and a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of United Nations,’’ Baloch added.