Pakistan downgrades its diplomatic relations with Iran

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has downgraded its diplomatic relations with Iran, after Iran targeted and attacked militant targets in Balochistan. Pakistan has recalled its Ambassador in Tehran and asked Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently in Iran not to return to Pakistan. This marks the second neighboring country, after India, with which Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties.
"Pakistan has decided to recall its Ambassador from Iran and suspend all high-level visits ongoing or planned between the two countries following the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Tehran," according to the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.
Pakistan has claimed that two children died during these attacks and three were injured.
"The attack was unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s soverignity by Iran and a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of United Nations,’’ Baloch added.
Interestingly, prior to the attack, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had met the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain in Davos, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.
Iran has said that the focal point of this operation was the Kouh-Sabz (green mountain) in Balochistan. Their targers were strongholds of Jaysh al-Dhulm – a terrorist group. The attack was done by drones and missiles.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar who was in Iran on Monday had said that India had a long-standing and uncompromising position against terrorism in all forms and manifestations.
It may be recalled that Pakistan had expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria in 2019 after India abrogated Article 370. Since then the diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan have been downgraded.
"This is a matter between Iran and Pakistan. Insofar as India is concerned, we have an uncompromising position of zero tolerance towards terrorism. We understand actions that countries take in their self defense,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Meanwhile, China has urged Pakistan and Iran to exercise restraint.
"We call on both sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension and work together to maintain peace and stability," sais China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.