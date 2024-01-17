Russian missiles hit Ukrainian apartment buildings and injure 17 in latest strikes on civilian areas

Russia's intense aerial attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks sharply increased civilian casualties in December, with over 100 killed and nearly 500 injured, according to the United Nations.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been making a diplomatic push for Kyiv's Western allies to keep supplying weaponry. He recently visited three Baltic countries and was at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to make his case on Tuesday.

The night-time attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, struck 20 residential buildings and a medical center, authorities said.