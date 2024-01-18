Israel says troops reach farthest south in Gaza so far

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: The Israeli army said troops reached the southernmost point of their ground invasion of Gaza so far on Thursday as they intensified operations across the south of the Palestinian territory.

As fears rise that the Israel-Hamas war will escalate, tensions flared in the wider region following Pakistani strikes in Iran and new US military action targeting Iran-backed Yemeni rebels.

In Khan Yunis, southern Gaza's main city, the army said its Givati Brigade was "fighting in the southernmost area that ground troops have operated in so far".

"The soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat and with the assistance of tank fire and air support," it said.

Soldiers raided the "Martyr's Outpost" of Hamas's Khan Yunis brigade and the offices of its commanders, seizing a weapons cache including AK-47 assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenades, it added.

Live footage from AFPTV showed smoke rising over central-southern Gaza in the afternoon.