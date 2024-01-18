US carries out renewed air strikes on targets in Yemen

The US has carried out another round of strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, US media is reporting citing US officials.

The US military fired a wave of ship- and submarine-launch missile strikes against Houthi-controlled sites on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported. The strikes come after the rebel group launched a drone earlier on Wednesday that hit a US-owned bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden, according to The Guardian.

The strikes mark the fourth time in recent days that the US has directly targeted the group in Yemen.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details that have not been made public yet, The Guardian noted.

Al Jazeera quoting Houthi officials and local media reports said that new air strikes have hit targets in Yemen.

There are reports of strikes on military police in the Dhamar al-Qarn area south of the capital Sanaa and two air raids in the port city of Hodeidah. There are also reports of air strikes in the city of Saada and the town of al-Hawban, the report said.

Houthi officials have blamed the air attacks on the US and the UK, who carried out recent attacks on Yemen.

Earlier tonight, the Houthis said they fired rockets at a vessel in the Red Sea, achieving “precise and direct” hits.

The ship, which the US military has said is still sea-worthy, has been confirmed as being owned by a New York-based company, Al Jazeera added.