Pakistan makes U-turn, says will restore full diplomatic ties with Iran

NEW DELHI: Two days after Iran attacked terrorist hideouts in Balochistan, following which Pakistan downgraded ties and retaliated by attacking a border area in the neighbouring country, Pakistan took a U-turn on Friday and said it was willing to restore full diplomatic relations.

In a telephonic conversation with Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain, Pakistan's foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani expressed his country's readiness to work with Iran on all issues based on mutual trust and cooperation. He also underscored the need for cooperation on security issues.

Jilani also spoke about restoration of full diplomatic ties with Iran, implying that Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan would return to Islamabad and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran would return to Tehran.

"Pakistan’s foreign minister stressed that respect for territorial integrity and soverignity must underpin this cooperation," said the spokesperson of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two foreign ministers also agreed that working level cooperation and close coordination on counter terrorism and other aspects of mutual concern should be strengthened. Both of them also agreed to de-escalate the situation.

It may be recalled that after Pakistan retaliated and attacked a bordering area in Iran which led to the deaths of nine people (all Pakistanis), Iran had summoned Pakistan’s Charge d'Affaires in Tehran to protest against the attack.