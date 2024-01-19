Ukraine says West must halt weapons parts supplies to Russia

Ukraine on Friday urged the West to "get serious" about curbing Russia's arms production by shutting loopholes that allow it to keep sourcing key parts.

Western countries have sanctioned swathes of Russia's weapons industry and banned the export of military goods and parts that it says helps Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

But Kyiv says Russia is still getting hold of crucial components made by Western firms.

"The West must get serious about strangling Russia's ability to produce weapons," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a social media post.

"According to some data, up to 95% of the foreign-produced critical components found in Russian weapons destroyed in Ukraine come from Western countries," he added.

Kuleba said private firms are exporting civilian or so-called "dual use" goods that contain parts that can be used for arms.

He did not provide evidence for the claim, but Kyiv regularly disassembles Russian missiles and drones that fall on its territory to analyse their components.