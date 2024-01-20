Relatives mourn over the body of one of the Palestinians, who were killed during a days-long Israeli raid, during their funeral in a refugee camp in Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank on January 19, 2024 amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza. AFP

World Women and children are main victims of Gaza war, says UN As a result of the more than 100-day conflict, UN Women added, at least 3,000 women may have become widows and heads of households and at least 10,000 children may have lost their fathers.