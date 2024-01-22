Three Pakistan universities shut over security threats: Police

ISLAMABAD: Three universities affiliated with Pakistan's military were shut over security threats in the capital Islamabad on Monday, police said.

Pakistan is due to vote in general elections in two weeks amid overlapping political, economic and security crises -- with a spike in militant attacks targeting police and soldiers.

An Islamabad police official told AFP on condition of anonymity that the National Defence University, Bahria University and Air University in Islamabad were "shut down because of potential threats".

The institutions are tied to Pakistan's army, navy and air force, respectively.