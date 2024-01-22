US President Biden, V-P Harris put abortion rights on elections frontline

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will push the fight for abortion rights in a series of events this week, highlighting what Democrats believe is political kryptonite for Donald Trump in November's election.

Harris is being promoted by the Biden campaign as the face of the reproductive rights issue, delivering a message that if Republican former president Trump makes a comeback, he will seek to impose further restrictions on abortion.

Harris travels to the swing state of Wisconsin to launch a nationwide tour on the issue on Monday, the 51st anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade court decision legalizing abortion. A conservative-leaning Supreme Court featuring three Trump-appointed judges struck that ruling down in 2022.

Biden is meeting experts on reproductive healthcare at the White House.

"On this day and every day, Vice President Harris and I are fighting to protect women's reproductive freedom against Republican officials' dangerous, extreme, and out-of-touch agenda," Biden said in a statement Monday.

Harris and Biden will then make their first joint appearance on the 2024 campaign trail with a major rally on the issue in Virginia on Tuesday, along with First Lady Jill Biden and "Second Gentleman" Douglas Emhoff, Harris's husband.

Biden's campaign increasingly sees the issue as a vote winner after Trump repeatedly bragged that he should be given credit for the top US court's decision to overturn the federally protected right to abortion.

"He is proud. Proud that women across our nation are suffering? Proud that women have been robbed of a fundamental freedom?" Harris was to say in Wisconsin according to excerpts released by her office.

Since the court's decision, 14 US states have imposed outright bans on abortion, while seven others have imposed time limits, according to a tracker in the New York Times.