Zelensky proposes Ukrainian citizenship for foreign fighters

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday announced draft legislation that could pave the way for foreigners fighting against Russia in his country to receive Ukrainian citizenship.

Thousands of foreigners rushed at the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to help fend off Moscow's forces trying to wrest control of the country and topple Ukraine's leadership.

"Foreign volunteers who took up arms to defend Ukraine, all those who fight for Ukraine's freedom as if it were their homeland. And Ukraine will become such for them," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

He was announcing new proposed legislation that would formally allow Ukrainians to gain dual citizenship, with the exception of Russia.