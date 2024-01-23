China landslide leaves at least twenty dead, many missing

BEIJING: The death toll from a landslide that struck a remote and mountainous part of southwestern China reached 20 on Tuesday, state media said, as rescuers raced to find those still trapped under the debris.

The pre-dawn landslide buried 18 homes and sparked the evacuation of more than 200 people when it struck in Zhenxiong County, Yunnan province early Monday.

More than 30 hours since the disaster, twenty people have been confirmed dead, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Twenty-four remain missing, the report added.

State news agency Xinhua said rescue workers are now in a "race against time" to find those still missing, after a night of sub-zero temperatures.

"Search and rescue efforts persisted through the night," firefighter Li Shenglong told Xinhua. Wu Junyao, director of the natural resources and planning bureau of Zhaotong, told Xinhua that the disaster "resulted from a collapse in the steep cliff area atop the slope".