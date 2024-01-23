Myanmar plane for repatriation of soldiers crashes at Mizoram airport, eight injured

AIZWAL:A Myanmar military plane crashed at the Lengpui airport on the outskirts of Aizawl on Tuesday, officials said.

The small plane had arrived here to take back the Myanmarese soldiers who crossed over to India last week, following gunfights with an ethnic insurgent group, they said.

There were 14 people on the plane and eight of them were injured in the accident, which happened around 10.20 am, officials said.

While landing, it overshot the tabletop runway of the Mizoram government-run airport and crashed. The impact of the accident was such that the plane split into two, they said.

The injured persons were taken to the Lengpui primary health centre for treatment, they added.