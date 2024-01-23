US, Britain launch new joint strikes on Yemen's Houthis

WASHINGTON: The United States and Britain launched new strikes on Yemen's Houthis on Monday, saying their second round of joint military action against the Iran-backed rebels was in response to continued attacks on Red Sea shipping.

American and British forces carried out a first wave of strikes against the rebel group earlier this month, and the United States launched further air raids against missiles that Washington said posed imminent threats to both civilian and military vessels.

But the Houthis have vowed to continue their attacks -- just one part of a growing crisis in the Middle East linked to the Israel-Hamas war, which has raised tensions across the region as well as fears of a broader war directly involving Iran.

The latest US-UK strikes were against "eight Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the Houthis' continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea," Washington and London said in a joint statement with other countries that supported the military action.

They "specifically targeted a Houthi underground storage site and locations associated with the Houthis' missile and air surveillance capabilities," the statement said.

"These precision strikes are intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities that the Houthis use to threaten global trade and the lives of innocent mariners," it said, adding that the rebel group had carried out "a series of illegal, dangerous, and destabilizing" actions since the previous joint US-UK air raids.