New Hampshire primary: 'I'm a fighter & I'm scrappy': Nikki Haley after 2nd loss to Trump

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Tuesday defeated Indian-American politician Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary, continuing his march toward the party's presidential nomination and a possible final contest with President Joe Biden in the November 5 election. With three-quarters of the votes counted, Trump, 77, was leading 55 per cent to 44 per cent.

But Haley, 52, the former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations, vowed to fight on, giving a feisty speech to supporters on Tuesday night in which she questioned the former president's mental fitness and warned Republicans that renominating Trump would lead the party to defeat.

Speaking after the results, Haley - who campaigned hard in the state - congratulated Trump, saying he "earned it".

But she said the race was "far from over" with "dozens of states left to go".

"I'm a fighter, and I'm scrappy," Haley, Trump's last remaining rival in the Republican nomination race, said.

Haley said when she started, there were 14 of them in the race, and she was polling at two per cent in the polls.

"And now we're the last one standing next to Donald Trump," Haley said.

"A Trump nomination is a Biden win and a Kamala Harris presidency," she said.

"And the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina," she said.