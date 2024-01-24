Not impressed with UN's performance; Security Council doesn't reflect today's reality: UNGA President

NEW DELHI: At a time when two major conflicts are raging through Ukraine and Gaza, UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis admitted on Wednesday that the existing composition of the UN Security Council does not reflect the contemporary geopolitical reality of the world and that it needs reform.

"The UN is not impressed with its performance. There are 193 member states that shape global policies on peace and security. The UN doesn’t violate the law, but countries do. For instance, the invasion of Ukraine was a violation. UNSC hasn’t been able to take decisions to secure peace and security," said Francis.

The president of UNGA also said that what the UN does right is promote human rights and development.

"Not many may know that during the ongoing conflict in Gaza, 153 UN personnel died. Not just that, they used to take their children along when they set out for work, as they weren’t sure whether it would be safe to leave them behind. These stories should be shared too," he added.

Francis also met India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the duo exchanged views on regional and global issues.

The Security Council has progressively been unable to take decisions in recent years to strengthen global peace and security, he said at a media briefing shortly after holding talks with Jaishankar.

"We appreciated the position of President Francis on the need for urgency of reforms in international institutions, especially in the UNSC. We also agreed on the importance of accelerating Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and climate action," said Jaishankar.

Ambassador Francis, who is on a five-day visit to India, also strongly underlined the need for reform of the UN Security Council (UNSC). "The reform of the UN Security Council is absolutely necessary," he said, adding the issue figured in his talks with Jaishankar as well.

India has been pressing for reform of the United Nations, especially the UN Security Council.

New Delhi has been particularly upset over the lack of any meaningful movement forward in the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on Security Council reform.

India is a strong contender for permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

At present, the UNSC comprises five permanent members and 10 non-permanent member countries, which are elected for a two-year term by the General Assembly of the UN.

The five permanent members are Russia, the UK, China, France, and the United States, and these countries can veto any substantive resolution.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Francis also termed India a victim of terrorism, stating: "Radicalization exists, and its impact on society is damaging and destabilizing. India has been a victim of terrorism. The UN has a programme on anti-terrorism that requires all countries to honour their statements to minimise the possibility of terrorism," he added.

(With additional inputs from PTI)