Russia says no survivors in Ukrainian prisoners plane crash

MOSCOW: Russia said Wednesday that an IL-76 military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners had crashed in the western Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, killing everyone on board.

Unverified videos on social media showed a large plane, purportedly in the Belgorod region, falling from the sky on its side before crashing in a fireball.

Moscow's defence ministry said the plane had crashed at around 0800 GMT "during a routine flight".

"On board were 65 captured Ukrainian army servicemen being transported to the Belgorod region for exchange, six crew members and three escorts," it added.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the top lawmaker in Russia's lower house of parliament, claimed the plane had been shot down by Kyiv and blamed Western missiles.

"They shot their own soldiers in the air. Their own," Volodin told lawmakers in a plenary session. "Our pilots, who were carrying out a humanitarian mission, were shot down."

The crash occurred in the Korochansky district, northeast of the region's capital, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

"Everyone on board died," he wrote in a later post.

He said the plane had crash in a field and the area had been closed off while investigators and emergency services worked at the scene.

AFP was not able to immediately verify Russia's claims.

In Kyiv, local media initially cited sources in the Ukrainian security services as saying that its army had downed the plane, and that it was transporting missiles. But media outlets later retracted the claim.